Dealer who conspired to produce drugs worth over £1 million at secret Scottish lab jailed
Terence Earle, 48, played a “leading role” in a Merseyside-based organised crime gang which plotted to supply cocaine in England and Scotland
Video Team
A drug dealer involved in a conspiracy to produce amphetamines with a street value of more than £1 million at a hidden factory in Scotland has been jailed for 16-and-a-half years.
Terence Earle, 48, played a “leading role” in a Merseyside-based organised crime gang which plotted to supply cocaine in England and Scotland and produce amphetamines in a “secret laboratory” north of the border, Liverpool Crown Court heard.
Popular Videos
WATCH | It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars drop in for a pint at iconic Dublin pub
CUFF LUCK | Watch: Handcuffed man makes hapless escape attempt in Dublin
Horrifying | Multi-storey car park collapsed in New York leaves one dead and four in hospital
A rowdy woman demanding to be served in Carlow bar
'quite incredible' | Irish astronomer's 30-year-old UFO surveillance theory echoed by Pentagon
Watch MoreMore Videos
Women and girls ‘traumatised’ by social media, warns Georgia Harrison
hair today | Clean-shaven Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch photographed after his release
'quite incredible' | Irish astronomer's 30-year-old UFO surveillance theory echoed by Pentagon
HOOVES THAT? | World’s last ‘wild’ horse foal born at Whipsnade Zoo takes first steps
Headlines
browned off | Kinahan henchman Ross Browning told to pay legal costs for CAB in €1.7m battle
CONSENT TO BAIL | Man extradited from Romania to face charges of sex attack on woman in Dublin
thrash talking | Former UFC champion Matt Serra calls Conor McGregor a ‘piece of sh*t’ in angry tirade
WHEELY FLASH | All-new electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV comes with champagne goblets
Women and girls ‘traumatised’ by social media, warns Georgia Harrison
HUTCH N GO | Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch sports clean-shaven look as he enjoys freedom in Dublin
hair today | Clean-shaven Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch photographed after his release
'quite incredible' | Irish astronomer's 30-year-old UFO surveillance theory echoed by Pentagon
Monk's munch | Gerry Hutch’s favourite Spanish restaurant invite him back to ‘finish his pizza’
Top Gear | How we predicted that the Hyundai Ioniq 6 could land World Car of the Year
More Videos
Irish landlord threatens tenants with buzz saw
Horrifying | Multi-storey car park collapsed in New York leaves one dead and four in hospital
Bill Clinton visits the Guildhall Taphouse in Derry City
A rowdy woman demanding to be served in Carlow bar
WATCH | It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars drop in for a pint at iconic Dublin pub
Dealer who conspired to produce drugs worth over £1 million at secret Scottish lab jailed
Pipe damage | Donegal pensioner charged with putting lives at risk after sabotaging gas supply
HOOVES THAT? | World’s last ‘wild’ horse foal born at Whipsnade Zoo takes first steps
Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone arrives at Southwark Crown Court for hearing
We're Don | Love Island stars Maura Higgins and Lucie Donlan ‘ended friendship on sour note’
Dublin | Man arrested as gardai investigate fatal Dublin assault in early hours of this morning
Irish landlord threatens tenants with buzz saw
WATCH | Gardai ‘aware’ of video showing ‘landlord’ lunging at Galway tenant with circular saw
Fitz'll Fix it | Skating champion on Davy Fitzgerald show used to ‘get in fights’ with racists
tragic death | Aaron Carter drowned in his bathtub after taking drugs, autopsy report reveals
life sentence | Stephen Silver says ‘I regret what I did’ as he’s jailed for murder of Garda Colm Horkan
EXCLUSIVE | Bogus bail scam: Alleged criminals using derelict house in quiet village to get out of jail
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed