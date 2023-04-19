Dealer who conspired to produce drugs worth over £1 million at secret Scottish lab jailed

Terence Earle, 48, played a “leading role” in a Merseyside-based organised crime gang which plotted to supply cocaine in England and Scotland

A drug dealer involved in a conspiracy to produce amphetamines with a street value of more than £1 million at a hidden factory in Scotland has been jailed

A drug dealer involved in a conspiracy to produce amphetamines with a street value of more than £1 million at a hidden factory in Scotland has been jailed for 16-and-a-half years.