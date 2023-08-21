Deadly Russian missile attack hits Ukrainian city as Zelensky visits Sweden

A missile attack in the centre of a northern Ukrainian city killed seven people and wounded scores of others on Saturday, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to Sweden, his first visit to the country since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. The dead in the daytime strike on the northern city of Chernihiv included a six-year-old girl, while 15 children were among the 129 wounded, acting mayor Oleksandr Lomako said. Mr Zelensky condemned the attack, which he said hit buildings including a theatre and a university. Overnight into Saturday, Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 15 out of 17 Russian drones targeting northern, central and western regions.

