Deadline delayed for handing over Boris Johnson messages to Covid inquiry

The deadline for the Government to hand over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages, diaries and notebooks to the Covid-19 inquiry has been extended as officials claimed they did not have all the documents demanded. The Cabinet Office had been given until 4pm on Tuesday to comply with the order from Lady Hallett’s public inquiry, but that deadline has now been extended to the same time on Thursday. Officials told her the Cabinet Office does not have the WhatsApp messages or notebooks called for by the inquiry. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Government was acting “in a spirit of transparency and candour”. A spokesman for Mr Johnson said he “has no objection to disclosing material to the inquiry”. “He has done so and will continue to do so,” the former prime minister’s spokesman said.