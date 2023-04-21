Dead minke whale removed from beach

Dead minke whale removed from beach

Caution: Distressing images A dead minke whale which washed up on the West Bay beach in North Berwick, East Lothian, on Wednesday is taken away. The area around the whale has been cordoned off by police as the carcass is removed.

