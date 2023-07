David de Gea has announced he is leaving Manchester United as a free agent after 12 seasons at Old Trafford. The 32-year-old’s contract with United expired at the end of June, with no new deal agreed despite talks that took place throughout the season. In a message on social media, De Gea thanked United fans for their support, but said: “Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.”