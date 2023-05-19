David Beckham said he was ‘very excited’ to meet King at prestigious fashion award ceremony

David Beckham said he was “very excited” to meet the King at a prestigious fashion award ceremony in London, claiming he is a “huge royalist”. The former England captain presented Charles with a jar of honey, made in his own beehive, claiming it would be “rude not to” at the event hosted by the British Fashion Council. He added that he had been a “secret” fan of fashion for years and always tried to “dress different” as a youngster.