Darwin Nunez has time to learn from red card in Liverpool draw - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits Darwin Nunez will have plenty of time to learn from his red card for headbutting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Anfield. The Uruguay international, who arrived in the summer for a potential club-record £85million fee, was dismissed early in the second half for flooring the Eagles centre-back after the two had tangled with each other all night. Klopp pointed to the provocation the striker had received but accepted there were no excuses for his reaction and the three-match ban he will now serve – missing matches against Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle – will give the 23-year-old the opportunity for reflection.