Daniel Craig appeals for donations to help earthquake victims

Daniel Craig appeals to the public for donations in a TV advert in the wake of the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey. The former James Bond actor, 54, urges Britons to donate to those “in desperate need of life-saving support” in the advert which was shown after the ITV evening news. For more details on how to donate visit www.dec.org.uk.

