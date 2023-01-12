Dana White refuses to step down as UFC chief despite video of him slapping wife

Dana White has no intention of resigning as UFC president but accepts criticism of him is “100 per cent warranted” following an altercation with his wife. White issued an apology last week in an interview with TMZ after footage emerged showing him and spouse Anne slapping each other in the face in a Mexican nightclub on New Year’s Eve. Speaking at a media event ahead of UFC Vegas 67 this weekend, White feels the damage to his reputation is the biggest punishment he could receive amid calls for him to resign or be sacked as UFC chief.