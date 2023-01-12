Damien English resignation was the right decision - Tanaiste Micheal Martin

Damien English resignation was the right decision - Tanaiste Micheal Martin

Sunday World Video Team

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said Damien English’s position as minister of state had become untenable. The Fine Gael TD for Meath West apologised after he admitted failing to declare his ownership of a house in Castlemartin to Meath County Council when making a fresh planning application in 2008. He quit as minister in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment following claims made about the planning application on The Ditch website.

