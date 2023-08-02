Damien Dempsey leads All-Ireland winners Dublin in singsong tribute to Sinéad Ó’Connor

Musicians Damien Dempsey, Mundy, Róisín Ó and Ross "The Sheriff" Kelly were among singers performing with the Dubs on Tuesday night.

The Lord Edward pub, which was founded in 1890, was the perfect location for the Boys in Blue to let their hair down after their narrow victory over Kerry in Croke Park on Sunday.

During the night, an emotional tribute was paid to singer Sinead O’Connor who died last week, with Roisin O belted out a rousing version of Nothing Compares 2 U.