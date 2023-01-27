Dame Joanna Lumley hands out Holocaust memorial candles in London

Dame Joanna Lumley hands out Holocaust memorial candles in London

Dame Joanna Lumley handed out memorial candles in central London, Piccadilly Circus alongside survivors of the Holocaust and those involved with the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust.

