Daft.ie's Rental Price Report 2023 Q2

The Daft.ie Rental Price Report An analysis of recent trends in the Irish residential rental market 2023 Q2. “There are, as ever, a multitude of facts and figures in this latest Rental Report. Depending on where one looks, things could be seen to be getting better or worse. There may be a few glimmers of hope, but across much of the country, the yawning gap between very strong demand and very weak supply appears not to have changed at all,” said Ronan Lyons, Associate Professor in Economics Trinity College Dublin.