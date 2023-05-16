Dad hits out after car gifted by late grandmother overturned by ‘mindless thugs’

‘Thankfully there’s a video of the crime, so it shouldn’t be too hard to identify the culprits and their club from some of the tops being worn’

A car overturned by “mindless thugs” in the Holylands area of south Belfast last week had been gifted to the owner by his late grandmother.

Police have appealed for information after footage showing a vehicle being tipped onto its side during the early hours of Wednesday May 10 circulated online.

The footage shows a number of people lifting the car onto its side close to the end of the street before making off.

The father of the student who owns the car has taken to social media to vent his frustration over the incident and revealed the car had to be towed away from the area.

"Our student son’s car (left to him by his granny) [was] tipped over by mindless thugs at the top of Cairo Street in Holylands, Belfast,” he said.

"Had to be towed. Thankfully there’s a video of the crime, so it shouldn’t be too hard to identify the culprits and their club from some of the tops being worn.

"Our son shouldn’t be out of pocket due to their selfish behaviour.”

The PSNI have said anyone who saw the incident, or may have further footage, should contact them.

“Police received and responded to a report of a vehicle being overturned in the Cairo Street area of south Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday, May 10,” said a spokesperson.

“It was reported at around 3.10am, that a group of people had tipped the car onto its side.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 135 of 10/5/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”