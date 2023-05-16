Dad hits out after car gifted by late grandmother overturned by ‘mindless thugs’
‘Thankfully there’s a video of the crime, so it shouldn’t be too hard to identify the culprits and their club from some of the tops being worn’
A car overturned by “mindless thugs” in the Holylands area of south Belfast last week had been gifted to the owner by his late grandmother.
Police have appealed for information after footage showing a vehicle being tipped onto its side during the early hours of Wednesday May 10 circulated online.
The footage shows a number of people lifting the car onto its side close to the end of the street before making off.
The father of the student who owns the car has taken to social media to vent his frustration over the incident and revealed the car had to be towed away from the area.
"Our student son’s car (left to him by his granny) [was] tipped over by mindless thugs at the top of Cairo Street in Holylands, Belfast,” he said.
"Had to be towed. Thankfully there’s a video of the crime, so it shouldn’t be too hard to identify the culprits and their club from some of the tops being worn.
"Our son shouldn’t be out of pocket due to their selfish behaviour.”
The PSNI have said anyone who saw the incident, or may have further footage, should contact them.
“Police received and responded to a report of a vehicle being overturned in the Cairo Street area of south Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday, May 10,” said a spokesperson.
“It was reported at around 3.10am, that a group of people had tipped the car onto its side.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 135 of 10/5/23.
“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
Popular Videos
WATCH | Man knocks out two individuals in vicious Dublin city centre fight
Seamus Coleman on the perils of social media for kids
Watch | Dad hits out after car gifted by late grandmother overturned by ‘mindless thugs’
Seamus Coleman fears he would fail as a TV pundit
Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Frank Lampard post-match press conference
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Pic exclusive | Drug thug jailed for over 10 years after 10 kilos of heroin found hidden in cupboard
'prisoners' | Co Clare locals block road to former hotel as asylum seekers arrive by bus
Blackmail | Men who threatened to send teen’s 'OnlyFans' photos to family fail in sentence appeals
No matter what | Boyzone star Shane Lynch quits showbusiness for good
Watch | Dad hits out after car gifted by late grandmother overturned by ‘mindless thugs’
Rejected | Cork man who said he found 10 kilos of cannabis while hunting rabbits fails in appeal
Allegations | Man ‘smiled after masturbating in front of girls (7) out playing’ on north Dublin street
exposed | Face of serial sex offender who worked in Dublin acupuncture clinic while hiding convictions
'nasty' | Student who bit Dublin nightclub doorwoman after being denied entry is spared conviction
Car park killing | Gardaí probe if female pal of Gary Carey had hand in ‘setting up’ murdered gangster
More Videos
Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Frank Lampard post-match press conference
Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as manager.
It’s not necessary what he does – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hits out at Everton’s Yerry Mina
Bafta watching US writers’ strikes closely, says boss Jane Millichip on TV awards red carpet
Three dead as Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar on Sunday afternoon
My club has suffered – Chelsea boss Emma Hayes hopes FA Cup win brings ‘joy’ to Chelsea fans
closing in | Jurgen Klopp with a message for Liverpool’s top four rivals after Leicester win
big deal | Conor McGregor’s role in Katie Taylor’s homecoming revealed
PHELAN GOOD | Irishman Bernard Phelan ‘just wants a fry up’ after release from Iranian prison
MATT'S MY BAD | Taoiseach’s partner Matt Barrett apologises ‘unreservedly’ for coronation comments
'no badness' | ‘I meant no harm with my skit about prison officer’ – ‘Rory’s Stories’ star
MOO DUNNIT | Lost cow ‘arrested’ at Roscommon Garda Station
Buying in BALK | Balkans cocaine cartel busted after being detected on encrypted messaging app
ROAD TRAGEDY | Woman (50s) dies in crash in Ballaghdereen, Co Roscommon
'real pressure' | Emergency housing to be offered to 480 asylum seekers following Dublin violence
RIP | Woman (70s) dies in crash involving lorry in second road tragedy to hit Cork town
Leniency appeal | State seeks longer sentence for man (27) who sexually assaulted estranged wife
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed