Cryptocurrency trading should be regulated as gambling, says Treasury Committee

Cryptocurrency trading should be regulated as gambling, says Treasury Committee

Consumer cryptocurrency trading should be regulated as gambling, the Treasury Committee has urged. In a new report, the committee called for consumer trading in unbacked cryptoassets to be treated in regulation as gambling. The cross-party committee of MPs said cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are being used by criminals in scams and money laundering.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News