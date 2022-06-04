Crowds gather in London to celebrate the Queen

Thousands of people lined the streets of the capital before a National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking 70 years of the Queen's reign.

