Crowds gather for 50th anniversary of Pride in London

Crowds – which Sadiq Khan’s office said were made up of more than one million revellers – in rainbow colours and wearing face paint, glitter, jewels and sequins gathered on Saturday for what was also the first Pride in London since the outbreak of the pandemic. Floats lined Park Lane ahead of the main march through the capital, which was led by Gay Liberation Front (GLF) activists holding placards saying “I was there in 1972” and that they are “still fighting” for global LGBT+ freedom.