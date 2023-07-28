Crowds gather at the the Wall of Fame in Temple Bar to pay tribute to Sinead O'Connor

Dozens of people have gathered at the Wall of Fame in Dublin’s Temple Bar to pay tribute to Sinead O’Connor. Those gathered spoke about the influence her music had on their lives, and called for her death to “light an absolute fire under all of us” to tackle how mental health and children are treated in Ireland. “An incredible artist, an incredible lyricist, and… gone too soon,” another speaker said. The crowd sang two of O’Connor’s hits, Black Boys On Mopeds and Nothing Compares 2 U, and a small memorial made up of Thursday’s newspapers, flowers, and photos of the late singer was added to at the foot of the Irish Rock ‘n’ Roll Museum building.