Crowd cheers as man proposes to flight attendant in Dublin Airport

Crowd cheers as man proposes to flight attendant in Dublin Airport

A Ryanair flight attendant was proposed to by her boyfriend in Dublin Airport in front of a cheering crowd. A video posted to Twitter by bystander Vincent Hughes shows a man lifting his now-fiancee into the air as she holds a bouquet of pink flowers. The happy couple kiss and hug as a man plays on a nearby piano and the surrounding crowd claps and cheers.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News