‘Critical’ agreement to underwrite payments to Tubridy was verbal – RTE deputy Adrian Lynch

A “critical” agreement to underwrite commercial payments to RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy was made verbally between former director general Dee Forbes and Tubridy’s agent, a committee has been told. RTE interim director general Adrian Lynch told the Oireachtas media committee several times that based on communications and documentation he had read, there was no written agreement that RTE should guarantee money to its highest paid presenter if a sponsorship deal fell through. He said the verbal guarantee to underwrite the deal – given on May 7 2020 during a video call meeting with then director general Dee Forbes, Tubridy’s agent and an RTE solicitor – was “critical” and the “significant thing at the centre of this”.