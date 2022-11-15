Cristiano Ronaldo claims he has been “betrayed” by Manchester United and believes they are trying to force him out of the club. The Portugal star said that head coach Erik ten Hag and others want him out of Old Trafford in excerpts of a 90-minute interview released on the Piers Morgan Uncensored Twitter feed. When asked by Morgan if United’s hierarchy were trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo, 37, said: “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.” When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, Ronaldo said: “I don’t care. People should listen to the truth. “Yes I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year too.” MUST CREDIT: Watch ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored: 90 Minutes with Rondaldo’, 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday on TalkTV. Find TalkTV on Sky 526, Virgin Media 606, Freeview 237, Freesat 217 and Sky Glass 508, live and on demand on the TalkTV app, streaming services and at Talk.TV.