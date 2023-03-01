Cristian Stellini - Tottenham pre-FA cup press conference

Cristian Stellini - Tottenham pre-FA cup press conference

Video Team

Cristian Stellini, assistant manager at Tottenham Hotspur, speaks ahead of FA cup against Sheffield United match on Wednesday March 1st. EMBARGOED until 10:30

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News