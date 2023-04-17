Cristian Stellini says Davinson Sánchez substitution

Cristian Stellini says Davinson Sanchez's substitution was "only a tactical decision”. Tottenham went 1-0 up in the first half, before falling behind 2-1. Both goals happened after Sanchez mistakes. He was booed by the Spurs fans before being taken off in the second half.

