Cristian Stellini sacked as Spurs’ acting head coach with Ryan Mason taking over

Tottenham have sacked acting head coach Cristian Stellini after less than a month in charge as chairman Daniel Levy labelled Sunday’s thrashing at Newcastle as “wholly unacceptable”. The 48-year-old was part of Antonio Conte’s backroom staff at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and stepped into the top job on a temporary basis when his fellow Italian was sacked last month. He lasted just four games, however, with Ryan Mason once again appointed his successor on a temporary basis after a 6-1 loss at Newcastle ended Stellini’s short reign.

