Cristian Stellini sacked as Spurs’ acting head coach with Ryan Mason taking over
Tottenham have sacked acting head coach Cristian Stellini after less than a month in charge as chairman Daniel Levy labelled Sunday’s thrashing at Newcastle as “wholly unacceptable”. The 48-year-old was part of Antonio Conte’s backroom staff at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and stepped into the top job on a temporary basis when his fellow Italian was sacked last month. He lasted just four games, however, with Ryan Mason once again appointed his successor on a temporary basis after a 6-1 loss at Newcastle ended Stellini’s short reign.
Popular Videos
Terrifying moment French skier falls down glacier crevasse and survives goes viral
Mary Lou McDonald says Sinn Féin is now 'the largest political party in Ireland'
A rowdy woman demanding to be served in Carlow bar
Shocking scenes as pair trade blows inside Longford shop in front of horrified staff and customers
Ryan Reynolds interrupts press conference to demand goalkeeper's shirt
Watch MoreMore Videos
Cristian Stellini sacked as Spurs’ acting head coach with Ryan Mason taking over
Conor McGregor fans himself with thousands in cash during Las Vegas gambling spree
Italian chain Prezzo to shut 46 restaurants with 810 jobs set to go
Mary Lou McDonald says Sinn Féin is now 'the largest political party in Ireland'
Headlines
Stunning | See photos as Georgian Wicklow property with sea views goes on market at just under €1m
fined | Man told garda Covid was ‘myth’ after travelling from Cork to Sligo in regulations breach
proposal | Trinity graduate to marry Britain’s most eligible bachelor
nervous shock | Boy who witnessed scene of overturned bus his sisters were travelling on settles action for €20k
'opportunity' | Leo Varadkar says billions of euro of investment in offshore energy will ‘pay for itself’
'false narrative' | Ian Bailey hits out at ‘dirty, rotten, stinking lie’ over link to Sophie killing in west Cork
Cristian Stellini sacked as Spurs’ acting head coach with Ryan Mason taking over
unacceptable | Daniel Levy sacks another coach – but won’t step down as Spurs chairman
exit interviews | Almost third of gardaí who left force last year resigned rather than retired, says GRA
Fireball | Shock as plane carrying Arsenal team and Irish captain Katie McCabe bursts into flames
More Videos
Wrexham only at the 'start of the journey' after ending 15-year exile, manager says
CCTV footage released in trial of David Boyd
‘Nothing’s done’ – Eddie Howe tempers Newcastle celebration after Tottenham rout
Erik ten Hag vows Manchester United will give everything to deny City treble
King Charles III in profile
Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman dies aged 78
Conor McGregor fans himself with thousands in cash during Las Vegas gambling spree
Italian chain Prezzo to shut 46 restaurants with 810 jobs set to go
prostitution | Romanian woman charged after over 45 sex workers discovered in Dublin and Louth ‘brothels’
Guilty plea | Student (21) admits causing teen girlfriend’s death by careless driving
bag men | Ex League of Ireland footballer and two others jailed for transporting €200k in criminal cash
bolthole | Revealed: Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s €350k Costa del So hideaway
Rejected | Gangland bagman fails in sentence appeal and denied return of ‘high-end’ Mercedes
Beached | Sperm whale washes up on Co Mayo beach
Fallout | Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and brother Patsy ‘may no longer be talking’ after Regency trial
That's Rich | Conor McGregor fans himself with thousands in cash during Las Vegas gambling spree
'DISGUSTING' | Shane Dowling slams Waterford mentor who appears to hit Limerick player in sideline scuffle
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed