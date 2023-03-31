Cristian Stellini: It has been a bit chaotic but Tottenham not a club in crisis

New Tottenham acting head coach Cristian Stellini has insisted the club is not in crisis but admitted it had been a “chaotic” fortnight. Spurs parted company with Antonio Conte by mutual consent on Sunday and days later were hit by the news managing director of football Fabio Paratici had seen his ban in Italy extended worldwide by FIFA.

