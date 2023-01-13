CRIME WORLD: The second coming of gangland boss Brian 'King Ratt' Rattigan

BRIAN Rattigan has re-emerged as a significant crime figure following his release from Portlaoise Prison last year. The 42-year-old who led one side of the Crumlin-Drimnagh feud while still only a teenager has come of age behind bars, where he served 17 years and ruled the top security prison and is suspected of running a lucrative drug racket throughout his incarceration. Tattooed with the image of his murdered younger brother, Joey, and with deep connections to significant gangs across Ireland, he is now being monitored as a rising player in an unsteady underworld. But what will Rattigan do next? Will he avenge his beloved brother or turn his back on violence for a quieter life? Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about 'King Ratt' and his re-positioning at the gangland table.