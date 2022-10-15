Creeslough explosion victim Hugh "Hughie" Kelly's hearse leaves funeral

The funeral of Hugh “Hughie” Kelly, 59, who died in last Friday's explosion in Creeslough, has taken place in St Michael's Church. Footage shows his hearse leaving the church in the Co Donegal village. He was the oldest victim in the explosion and had recently received news that he was in remission after battling cancer, his funeral heard. On Friday morning, people lined the Co Donegal village’s main street for the seventh funeral of the 10 people killed in the blast at a service station a week ago. Hugh “Hughie” Kelly, 59, worked on farmland and as a carpenter, and was well-known in the community.