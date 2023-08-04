Craig Crouch jailed for murder of 10-month-old subjected to ‘culture of cruelty’

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of his 10-month-old stepson and will serve a minimum term of 28 years. Craig Crouch caused “acute physical and mental suffering” to Jacob Crouch over six months, before assaulting him in a “vicious” fatal attack in December 2020. Crouch, 39, was found guilty of murder and three counts of child cruelty on Wednesday after a jury heard Jacob had 39 rib fractures, 19 visible bruises and internal injuries likened to those seen in car crash victims. Jacob’s mother, Gemma Barton, was also jailed for 10 years for causing or allowing his death and child cruelty, after being cleared of murder and manslaughter. Jailing Crouch at Derby Crown Court on Friday, Mr Justice Kerr said he was “in some ways, an unlikely murderer” but was “domineering, aggressive, boastful and arrogant” and caused Jacob “intense and prolonged harm”.