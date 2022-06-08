Cowboy wrangles cow on Oklahoma highway

Courtesy: KOCO A cow got loose on a Oklahoma City highway Monday morning.Cowboys who work for the Oklahoma National Stockyards and emergency crews managed to wrangle the cow once it ran onto a service road on Interstate 40 near Pennsylvania Avenue.

