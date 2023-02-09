Covid survivor who was in a coma for five weeks describes how he gets the most out of life

Alexandros Kapraras, an artist from Wembley Park who was in a coma with Covid-19 for five weeks and whose heart stopped for 25 seconds, speaks about overcoming the illness and how he gets the most out of life. Mr Kapraras, originally from Cyprus, caught Covid and was admitted to hospital in July 2021. It was not until December thst year that he was discharged. Even at that stage he was severely disabled and struggling to walk, with doctors and friends not sure he would make a recovery. But over a year later he is enjoying life and wants to encourage others to do the same.