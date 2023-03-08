Court dismisses appeal as Burkes forcibly removed from courtroom
An arrest has been made after members of the Burke family were forcibly removed from a courtroom by gardai after repeatedly interrupting a judgment being read out at the Court of Appeal. Irish teacher Enoch Burke was removed by four members of An Garda Siochana after refusing to leave and clung to a bench in the courtroom.
