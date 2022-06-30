Couple reunited with dog after it was lost at sea for two days

A DOG that went overboard during a storm has been reunited with its owners after swimming up to “two days” to reach dry land.

Police in Spain went public with the incredible survival story after handing the remarkable four-legged survivor over to the distraught couple that thought they would never see her again.

Jolie appeared last Friday on a beach in Aguilas near the south-east city of Murcia and was left with local police by well-wishers who found her.

Officers discovered she was wearing a microchip fitted in Denmark and after taking her to a council-run rescue centre were alerted to a call from a woman saying the daughter of a friend had lost her pet dog during a storm while she was sailing to Ibiza.

The miracle rescue had a happy ending with a reunion between the dog and its owners earlier this week as police confirmed they believed Jolie had been swimming “one or two days to reach the coast.”

More than 160 nautical miles separate Aguilas on the Spanish mainland from Ibiza, although it was not clear where exactly the animal went overboard.

A spokesman for Aguilas Local Police said: “Last Friday night a family that had been on the beach handed over a dog to us which they had found on Cope Beach in Aguilas.