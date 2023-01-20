Counter-terror police arrest armed man as maternity wing evacuated
Video Team
Scenes outside Gledhow wing of St James’s Hospital in Leeds as counter-terror police have arrested a 27-year-old man after he was allegedly seen with a firearm and a suspicious package at a hospital’s maternity wing. Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) North East said wards on the Gledhow wing of St James’s Hospital in Leeds were evacuated after the suspect was detained at around 5am on Friday. Army specialists and a bomb disposal unit attended the scene and a cordon was put in place as a precautionary measure, but it was later reduced to facilitate greater access to the hospital. Police said extensive inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances of the incident and any potential motivation.
