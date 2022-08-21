Cornwall kayaker captures ‘thrilling’ footage of close encounter with 30ft whale

Sunday World Video Team

A lone kayaker has captured “thrilling” footage of a close encounter with a 30ft whale off the coast of Cornwall. Rupert Kirkwood, 62, from Holsworthy in Devon, filmed the moment he was circled by a minke whale for 20 minutes while paddling offshore near Fowey. Rupert Kirkwood

