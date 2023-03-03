Constance Marten and Mark Gordon charged with gross negligence manslaughter

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter after the remains of a baby were found in a wooded area. The Metropolitan Police said the aristocrat and her partner were also accused of concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice. An infant’s remains were found on Wednesday after a major two-day search operation in Sussex.

