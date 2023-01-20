Conspiracy theorist jailed over phone mast plans

Conspiracy theorist jailed over phone mast plans

Video Team

Telecoms engineer and conspiracy theorist Oliver Lewin has been jailed for six-and-a-half years for planning to launch terrorist attacks against phone mast sites. Lewin, from Coalville, Leicestershire, was told he must serve two-thirds of his sentence before being able to be considered for parole. Footage of a custody van entering Birmingham Crown Court and general views of the court itself.

