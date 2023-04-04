Conservatives pay tribute as former chancellor Nigel Lawson dies at 91

Tributes have been paid to Conservative former chancellor Nigel Lawson after his death at the age of 91. Rishi Sunak described the party grandee and leading Brexiteer as an “inspiration” and Boris Johnson marked him as a “giant” of Tory politics. The former MP served as Margaret Thatcher’s chancellor from 1983 until his resignation in 1989, before sitting in the House of Lords as Baron Lawson of Blaby until his retirement in December.