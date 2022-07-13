Conservative leadership battle: Who is in the final six?
Sunday World Video Team
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt have been eliminated from the Conservative leadership race, while Rishi Sunak, whose resignation from No 11 helped trigger the Tory leadership race, topped the ballot.
