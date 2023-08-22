Conservationists race to save critically endangered insect found in the River Dee in Wales

Thirty rare scarce yellow sally stoneflies have been transferred to a special breeding facility at Chester Zoo as a rescue mission begins for species which was thought to have become extinct in Britain in 1995. A team of scientists rediscovered the tiny insect while carrying out sampling in the River Dee - the only known location in the UK for the species. Conservationists at the zoo have become the first to breed the species through its complete life cycle outside of its river habitat.