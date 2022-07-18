Conor McGregor stomps on hat after it's thrown at him

Conor McGregor stomps on hat after it's thrown at him

Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team

Conor McGregor stomps on hat after it's thrown at him

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News