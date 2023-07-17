Conor McGregor shadowboxing behind the bar of the Black Forge

Conor McGregor shadowboxing behind the bar of the Black Forge

Darren Halley

Conor McGregor shadowboxing behind the bar of the Black Forge.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News