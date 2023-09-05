Conor McGregor receives a black belt in BJJ after ‘20 years hard work’

He hasn't competed in over two years but he is still working on his trade

MMA star Conor McGregor has added another belt to his collection as he was awarded the coveted black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu by his long time coach, John Kavanagh.

The SBG trainer was on hand to tie the belt around his prize fighter’s waste as McGregor couldn’t hide his joy at reaching the milestone.

It has been more than two years since former two-division UFC champion has competed in the octagon, but it is clear that is still harnessing his skills.

McGregor announced on his Instagram to his 46.5m followers: “Received my black belt tonight from my coach, friend, and mentor, @coach_kavanagh of @sbgireland!

“20 years of hard work! Thank you John for everything over the years, and to all of my team mates throughout this incredible jiu jitsu journey!

“Thank you all so much from the bottom of my heart! A Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt, wow! Praise be to God and then Helio. I’ll be in the Gi in it tomorrow Helio, I promise, and I cannot wait!!

What a buzz ❤️”

The 35-year-old brawler is known for his knockout ability but has attempted just one submission in 14 UFC appearances since his debut over a decade ago. That submission attempt came in his last fight which ended up being TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

After the fight it was revealed that the Dubliner suffered a gruesome broken leg in the first round that required surgery and extensive rehab. But he’s been back healthy for quite some time and earlier this year coached opposite Michael Chandler on reality show The Ultimate Fighter 31.

Conor may get a chance to show off his new ground game in a fight with Chandler, which is currently mooted for December.

The customary bout between the ‘TUF’ coaches is still up in the air while McGregor remains out of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency drug-testing pool. As per the policy, McGregor needs to be in the USADA pool for at least six months before he can compete.

McGregor, who was very active while he chased UFC gold, has fought in the octagon just four times since October 2018, during which he’s gone 1-3 with losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title fight and twice to Poirier.

McGregor’s lone victory came in January 2020, a first-round TKO of Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in a welterweight bout.