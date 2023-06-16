Conor McGregor denies allegation he sexually assaulted a woman at NBA Finals

Representatives of Conor McGregor have denied allegations the former UFC champion sexually assaulted a woman at a basketball match last week. The Irish mixed martial arts star has been accused of the assault in a bathroom at game four of the NBA Finals in Miami on June 9.

