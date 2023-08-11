Completing early transfer business could boost Arsenal title bid – Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal could hold an advantage over their Premier League rivals after getting their summer transfer business done early. The Gunners spent over £200million to land Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice before the middle of July, with all three joining Arteta’s squad for the pre-season tour of the United States. The futures of the likes of Tottenham striker Harry Kane and sought-after Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo are still up in the air and Arteta feels getting his new faces in early is a bonus.