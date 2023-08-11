Completing early transfer business could boost Arsenal title bid – Mikel Arteta

Completing early transfer business could boost Arsenal title bid – Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal could hold an advantage over their Premier League rivals after getting their summer transfer business done early. The Gunners spent over £200million to land Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice before the middle of July, with all three joining Arteta’s squad for the pre-season tour of the United States. The futures of the likes of Tottenham striker Harry Kane and sought-after Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo are still up in the air and Arteta feels getting his new faces in early is a bonus.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News