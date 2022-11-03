Commuters left bemused at the antics of an unusual fellow train passenger – a playful cockatiel
COMMUTERS on a busy train route are regularly left bemused at the antics of an unusual fellow passenger – a playful cockatiel. Its male owner certainly brings a whole new meaning to bringing his bird on a trip away. The medium sized parrot’s name is Shadow. “He’s age three and had a brother, but he got killed by a cat,” his owner tells us. The unusual pair regularly get the train in the Westmeath and Roscommon areas on the Dublin to Mayo train line. “The train staff and conductors turn a blind eye to me brining him on board and naturally he gets on free,” smiled Shadow’s owner. The man brings a bag of small nuts to keep Shadow fed, and also ties him on a small lead to stop him flying away. Shadow also likes to look out the window at the passing scenery, and perhaps other birds in the wild. Cockatiel are members of its own branch of the cockatoo family endemic to Australia. They are prized household pets and companion parrots throughout the world. As a caged bird they are second in popularity only to the budgerigar. Cockatiel’s life span in captivity is generally from 16 to 25 year, although some have been known to live to as long as 32 year, with the oldest confirmed specimen reported being 36 years. Two years ago a Dublin supermarket apologised to panto queen Twink after they banned her from brining her pet cockatiel Timberlake into their shop. Twink, whose real name is Adele King, regularly used bring her pet bird on her shoulder into various stores in Knocklyon shopping centre. SuperValu Knocklyon said they were sorry for "any embarrassment" they may have caused her. A spokesperson for the supermarket said back then: “SuperValu Knocklyon would like to apologise for any confusion regarding a cherished customer at our store, Adele King. "We wish to make clear that Ms King continues to be welcome at our store and that yesterday’s news coverage in relation to her pet cockatiel came about due to the store manager responding to a query to clarify our policy in relation to letting animals in-store. "The intention was not to cause any embarrassment to Ms King, who is a long standing and much loved customer by the Knocklyon staff, we apologise for any offence caused.”
Popular Videos
Sick or treat | Gareth O'Callaghan vows to find trick-or-treaters who kicked his ‘innocent’ dog
Video shows men vandalising the grave of murdered gangster Gary Carey
Mario Kart costume video goes viral as bike-riding plumber shoots fireworks from mobility scooter
making sweet music | New video shows Irish Queen of Country Philomena Begley in bed with Nathan Carter
A taxi was viciously attacked by a young woman in the early hours of last Sunday morning
Watch MoreMore Videos
Commuters left bemused at the antics of an unusual fellow train passenger – a playful cockatiel
road rage | Watch as a cyclist and a taxi driver get into a heated roadside row in Cork
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical - Official Teaser Trailer
Heidi Klum dresses up as a rain worm at her annual Halloween party
Headlines
Commuters left bemused at the antics of an unusual fellow train passenger – a playful cockatiel
Take the wheel | ‘Most dangerous’ Christmas songs to drive to revealed – with Hallelujah topping charts
'no consent' | Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Dublin hotel while she was asleep
witness evidence | Boy (16) accused of murdering mum in Dublin ‘planned to rob someone with knife’ trial told
hat's grand | Conor McGregor gets nod of approval from MMA star Claudia Gadelha after shaving off his beard
inquest | Elderly man who suffered severe burns after collapsing beside radiator ‘was there for days’
road rage | Watch as a cyclist and a taxi driver get into a heated roadside row in Cork
'flashbacks' | Teen who broke ankle in school's long jump sandpit awarded over €16k in damages
serious injuries | Couple arrested over alleged serious assault on nine-week-old baby released without charge
'vehicles of interest' | Taxi man whose cab was allegedly involved in Regency Hotel murder claims car was ‘cloned’
More Videos
Mario Kart costume video goes viral as bike-riding plumber shoots fireworks from mobility scooter
Footage shows woman being hit with gas canister at Notting Hill Carnival
A taxi was viciously attacked by a young woman in the early hours of last Sunday morning
superhero | Daniel O'Donnell makes spooky acting debut in short horror film Night of the Daniels
Daniel O'Donnell makes spooky acting debut in short horror film Night of the Daniels
Gent fans clash with Gardai in Dublin
my country life | Episode 12: Fr Brian D’Arcy (Part 1)
'best feeling' | Irish couple ‘cried tears of joy’ after being reunited with triplets born in Kenya
'huge loss' | Tributes to Limerick mum-of-two killed in crash on way home from Halloween party
'relief' | Almost €100k raised for Mayo teen Emma Langan’s cancer fight
Fashion police | Sarah McInerney says fan complained about her ‘inappropriate’ Prime Time outfits
Facing the music | Dublin man who stole over €6k worth of musical equipment avoids jail
Controversial cleric | Irish priest says Fr Seán Sheehy had ‘no regard’ for families with controversial homily
grim discovery | Man (25) found dead with suspicious head injuries outside Monaghan hotel
Trigger man | Top cop names slain gangster Robbie Lawlor as hitman who left mob boss Owen Maguire paralysed
Sharing is caring | Colin Farrell says house-sharing with Barry Keoghan was like living with a ‘raccoon’
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed