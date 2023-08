The body of Dlava Mohamed arrives at the family home in Clones, Co. Monaghan. Dlava, 16, and Kiea McCann, 17, both students at Largy College in Clones, were killed, and three others were injured on the N54 Clones to Smithborough road at Legnakelly, Co. Monaghan, after a road traffic collision at around 6.45pm on Monday.