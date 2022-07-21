Comedian sums up Irish people when weather goes past 22 degrees

Comedian sums up Irish people when weather goes past 22 degrees

Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team

Comedian sums up Irish people when weather goes past 22 degrees

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News