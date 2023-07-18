Comedian Dom Joly leads protest against Illegal Migration Bill
Comedian Dom Joly has staged a protest outside the Home Office and Parliament against the impact the Government’s controversial migration laws could have on child refugees, saying: “Whatever your views on immigration, children are innocent.” The comic and Save The Children ambassador led the charity’s protest on Monday morning dressed as Mickey Mouse after ministers faced criticism for the decision to paint over murals of cartoon characters at an asylum seeker reception centre in England.