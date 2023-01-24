Collecting MBE ‘very special’, Coronation Street star Helen Worth says

Collecting MBE ‘very special’, Coronation Street star Helen Worth says

Video Team

Soap star Helen Worth, Visual artist Cornelia Parker, England’s chief nurse Dame Ruth Beverley (Ruth May) and British Fencing CEO Georgina Usher among those receiving honours at Windsor Castle today.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News