Coffin arrives at funeral of Paul O’Grady as hundreds line streets

The coffin has arrived at the funeral of comedian and TV stalwart Paul O’Grady after hundreds lined the streets to see the procession. A horse-drawn carriage slowly made its way through his home village of Aldington to St Rumwold’s Church in nearby Bonnington, Kent. O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio was emotional as he rode in the carriage drawn by two black horses, with one of the couple’s dogs on his lap. At the church, pallbearers carried the wooden coffin adorned with a wreath of lilies, while O’Grady’s daughter Sharyn Mousley entered with a young man holding the wig of Lily Savage – her father’s drag alter ego.